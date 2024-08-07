2024 Lompoc Police Car Show this weekend

Lompoc Police Department is hosting it's 20th annual car show this weekend.

The event is set to take place at Old Town Lompoc this Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

For those interested in registering, you can do so from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m on the day of the show.

There will also be a Cruise Night Friday evening, before the show, which will run from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

The participation fee for the cruise is set at $20, while the entry cost for the car show amounts to $30.

All proceeds made from this event will be given to both the Lompoc Police Department and Lompoc High Athletics for equipment and trainings.

Winners of the car show will be announced at 2:00 pm.