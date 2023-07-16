20th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari held at Charles Paddock Zoo

The Ice Cream Zoofari was held on July 15 at the Charles Paddock Zoo for the twentieth annual edition of the event.

Admission was 15 dollars per person for ages 12 and up whilst children under 11 were admitted for 11 dollars and children under two years old were admitted for free.

More than 15 Ice cream flavors were available to sample with the event being all-you-can-eat.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of the 239 institutions across the country that is accredited by the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA).

There are more than 300 animal species at the Charles Paddock Zoo, and many are part of a globally managed program to preserve animals and their habitats.

"Well, this is our 20th annual ice cream safari here at the zoo. We do it every July, and it's a chance for people to come in here and see the animals and try a free ice cream. we have 14 flavors of ice cream this year. You have seven different stations. Eight, if you count our topping station, where people need to put even more shimmer on it you know, it's just a very nice thing to do for the community. You know, people come in here, you know, it's a pretty hot day today, but the animals are start coming out because it's cooler now anymore. So just have a great evening to be entertained," said Zoo Director, Alan Baker.