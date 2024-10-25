21-year-old suspect arrested for Santa Maria shooting that injured 1

A 21-year-old suspected of being involved in a Santa Maria shooting last month was arrested on Thursday, according to officials.

Police say they responded to the incident on the 1900 block of South Broadway on the evening of Sept. 18. An adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound was reportedly discovered at the location and was airlifted to a medical facility in the Los Angeles area, where officials say he is still recovering from his injures.

Authorities report that the suspect fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau's Violent Crime unit conducted an investigation in which the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez— a man who police say is a documented member of a local street gang.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., several police agencies carried out a warrant service operation on the 300 block of West Newlove Drive, according to officials. Lopez-Ramirez was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

SMPD says officers recovered one stolen firearm, two unregistered and unserialized firearms, ammunition, firearm components, and gang-related items during the search.

According to authorities, Lopez-Ramirez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an illegal assault weapon, possession of stolen property, and being a criminal street gang member in possession of a loaded firearm. Police add that he is being held on $250,000 bail.

Authorities say the case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged by police to contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1329.