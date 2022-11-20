21st annual Waste Connections bike build

Waste Connections employees and their families came together to assemble bikes which will be donated during the holiday season, at the 21st annual bike build.

The bike build has been a Waste Connections tradition for the last 21 years.

During this annual event... Waste Connections received donations for bikes, and employees built them for children in local communities.

Waste connections received enough donations to set a new local bike-building record.

"This year, we were able to secure a record high 210 bikes," said Jeff Clarin, San Luis Garbage Waste Collection District Manager.

"Last year, the previous two years, we did 150, 200 bikes and now 210 bikes. And then we get the families in our vendor organization, and we even have the Rotary here to kind of help build bikes. And what it is, it's something that's is great for us because we get to give back to the community,"

Bikes will be donated to the SLO Sheriff's Bike Program for kids, the Boys and Girls Club of SLO and Santa Barbara County and SLO County's Operation Santa Program for underprivileged youth.