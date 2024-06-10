Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

22nd Annual Grover Beach Summer Concert Series begins Sunday

GORVER CONCERT SVO.00_00_31_21.Still001.png
KSBY
GORVER CONCERT SVO.00_00_31_21.Still001.png
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 09, 2024

The annual Summer Concert Series is returning to the community of Grover Beach; this marks the 22nd year they've held this event.

The series kicks off today and ends on August 18th.

Attendees are invited to enjoy live music every Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Romona Garden Park.

"It’s a great place to catch up with people, get the kids out, get the dogs out, enjoy the sunshine and relax," said Joanna Kendrick, a concert attendee.

In addition to the music, there will also be food trucks and vendors on-site.

Tonight, The 'Josh Rosenblum Band' will be performing.

Guests are allowed to bring low-back chairs and blankets to sit on.

The city's community services district hosts the series.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg