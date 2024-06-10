22nd Annual Grover Beach Summer Concert Series begins Sunday

The annual Summer Concert Series is returning to the community of Grover Beach; this marks the 22nd year they've held this event.

The series kicks off today and ends on August 18th.

Attendees are invited to enjoy live music every Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Romona Garden Park.

"It’s a great place to catch up with people, get the kids out, get the dogs out, enjoy the sunshine and relax," said Joanna Kendrick, a concert attendee.

In addition to the music, there will also be food trucks and vendors on-site.

Tonight, The 'Josh Rosenblum Band' will be performing.

Guests are allowed to bring low-back chairs and blankets to sit on.

The city's community services district hosts the series.