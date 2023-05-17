23 cadets graduate from Allan Hancock College Fire Academy

23 cadets graduated from the Allan Hancock College Fire Academy today.

College officials say the graduates completed an 18-week long academy which consisted of 624 hours of classroom and field instruction.

The graduating cadets received a Firefighter I Certification.

Before the graduation ceremony, which was held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex, the cadets gave a live demonstration of the skills they learned.

That demonstration included running fire hoses, dousing burning cars, and extricating people from vehicle wrecks.

College officials say the 23 cadets can now pursue a career in firefighting, with 13 already securing jobs as firefighters.

“We’ve worked really hard for this day and ow that it's here, like we've had a routine and now we're going to be branching off and doing our own thing. And, yeah, it's a little unreal," said Keana Viss, a graduating cadet and valedictorian.