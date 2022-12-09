24 cadets graduate from Hancock's EMS Academy

After 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, 24 cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The cadets were recognized for completing the Emergency Medical Services Academy 1A during a ceremony at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

Upon completion of the training, the cadets can provide basic life-saving skills and have passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

College officials say that during their time at the academy, the cadets learned critical skills such as patient handling and moving, emergency vehicle driving, and more. Much of the training was hands-on and utilized the state-of-the-art equipment and technology available.

In addition to traditional classroom learning environments, the cadets also trained in one of the only community college EMS simulation labs in the state. Hancock’s high-tech lab includes simulation manikins and an ambulance simulator that allows students to experience and practice the treatment of a patient while in a moving vehicle.

Hancock’s EMS Academy is one of many Careers and Technical Education (CTE) programs the college offers.

"A lot of us are going to a different field of different first responders. So personally I'm going into nursing and I can't have asked for a better experience having a program foundation like this," said Valedictorian, Ariana Abayari.

Potential students are encouraged to explore these and other degree and certificate programs on the college’s Guided Pathways website.

Registration is currently open for winter and spring classes.