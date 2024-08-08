25th annual Farmers Market Week honors Farmers across the country

Across the country, farmers markets are providing people with fresh, locally sourced food and bringing communities together.

From August 4th to August 10th, the nation is celebrating the 25th annual National Farmers Market Week.

In honor of this milestone, we have compiled a full list of local farmers markets in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Here are some located here in San Luis Obispo County:

Mondays:



Baywood/Los Osos: 2-4 p.m. on Santa Maria Ave.

Tuesdays:



Paso Robles: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Downtown City Park

Wednesdays:



Arroyo Grande : 8:30-11 a.m. at Smart and Final parking lot

: 8:30-11 a.m. at Smart and Final parking lot Atascadero: 3-6 p.m. at Sunken Gardens

3-6 p.m. at Sunken Gardens Pismo Beach: 4-7 p.m. on the Pier Promenade

Thursdays:



San Luis Obispo: 6-9 p.m. (8:30 p.m. in the winter) in Downtown SLO

6-9 p.m. (8:30 p.m. in the winter) in Downtown SLO Morro Bay: 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Spencers Market parking lot

Fridays:



Avila Beach : 4-8 p.m. on the Avila Beach Promenade

: 4-8 p.m. on the Avila Beach Promenade Cambria: 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Veteran's Hall parking lot

2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Veteran's Hall parking lot Cayucos: 10 a.m-12:30 p.m. at the the corner of D St. and Ocean Ave.

Saturdays:



Arroyo Grande: 12-2:30 p.m. at Village Swinging Bridge parking lot

12-2:30 p.m. at Village Swinging Bridge parking lot San Luis Obispo: 8-10:45 a.m. at World Market parking lot

8-10:45 a.m. at World Market parking lot Templeton: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Templeton Park

It's worth adding that EBT and Market Match are both available at the Saturday SLO, Wednesday Arroyo Grande, and Thursday Morro Bay Farmers' Markets.

Here are some located in Santa Barbara County:

Tuesdays:



Santa Barbara: 3-7 p.m. in Old Town Santa Barbara

Wednesdays:



Solvang: 2:30-6:30 p.m. in Downtown Solvang

Thursdays:



Carpinteria: 3-6:30 p.m. in Downtown Carpinteria

Fridays:



Montecito: 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m. in the Montecito Business Sector

Saturdays:



Santa Barbara: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on E. Cota St.

Sundays:



Goleta: 10 a.m.-2p.m. at Camino Real Marketplace

For a look into what produce is in season right now, click on this link.