The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 25th annual Santa Barbara Empty Bowls fundraiser on Sunday, November 13.

There will be four entry times at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. at the Foodbank’s Santa Barbara warehouse at 4554 Hollister Avenue, adjacent to the Ben Page Youth Center.

This year, Empty Bowls will feature a selection of handmade, one-of-a-kind bowls for each guest to choose from, and gourmet soup to go.

Guests will also be able to shop in a handmade ceramics marketplace, purchase potted succulents, and enjoy a raffle featuring prizes that include experiences, local wines and a variety of other items.

Coffee and treats will be available also with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Foodbank.

New to this year’s event, Santa Barbara Empty Bowls includes an exclusive artisan gallery silent auction featuring ceramic art by local creators.

Online viewing and bidding, with the option to purchase items, is open now in the Empty Bowls Gallery.

Community members, whether they are attending the live event or not, may visit the food bank's website to preview, bid on or purchase the handmade ceramic creations. The online gallery will be open through 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Live bidding will continue at the event on November 13 through 3 p.m.

There will also be an expanded marketplace that will include a variety of locally hand-crafted ceramics, including a special gallery section featuring celebrated artists.

Each year, the funds raised help the Foodbank provide healthy groceries, fresh produce, and nutrition education to low-income families and individuals in Santa Barbara.

This year’s soup-to-go will be prepared by Food from the Heart, with vegan, vegetarian and omnivorous options available for guests to enjoy at home.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at FoodbankSBC.org/SBEB22.