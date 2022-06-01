26th Annual Concerts in the Plaza lineup announced

Downtown SLO and title sponsor Sunset Honda have announced the official lineup for the 2022 Concerts in the Plaza series.

The 26th annual series begins on June 24 in Mission Plaza and features ten weeks of free live music, drinks, and a brand new Singer-Songwriter Showcase.

The series runs until August 26 with opening solo singer-songwriter acts beginning at 4:30 p.m., and main acts running from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza is the largest concert series on the Central Coast, and a full list of the lineup can be found on their website.