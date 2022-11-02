26th Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run

The community is inviting all runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to the 26th Annual Santa Maria Turkey Trot Fun Run.

This is taking place on Saturday, November 19, at the Santa Maria River Levee Trailhead, located off North Preisker Lane.

The Turkey Trot Fun Run includes a 5K and a 1-mile fun run. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and is open to participants ages 14 and older. The 1-mile fun run begins at 9:45 a.m. and

is open to ages six through 13.

An early bird registration fee of $25 is available through Thursday, November 10, and general registration of $30 takes effect Friday, November 11 through Friday, November

18. No guarantees on shirt sizes after November 10 and minimal day-of-event registrations will be accepted.

The race takes place rain or shine, with no refunds. Awards will be presented to first- and second-place finishers in various age categories.

Online registration is available through Friday, November 18 or you can pick up an entry form at the Recreation and Parks Department, at 615 South McClelland.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.