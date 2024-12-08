28th Annual Child Spree allows children to shop for items they need

High expenses during the holiday season can make it difficult for some families on the Central Coast.

However, an annual shopping spree event at Kohl's allows children to shop for items they need.

The holidays can be tough for some in more ways than one, and when it comes to holiday shopping, some families are trying to provide the best they can for their kids.

This is something Jessica Bream-Freeman knows all too well.

“At the time I was more of a single parent," said Bream-Freeman. "My partner was gone working all the time and wasn't home so it was just my income coming in."

Bream-Freeman brought her daughter to Kohl's years ago for the annual SLO Rotary Club’s shopping spree to pick out new clothes.

“Having this was more beneficial at the time than anything else could've been,” Bream-Freeman said.

She was once on the receiving end and she’s now the one giving back.

“I ask to work this shift every year,” Bream-Freeman said. “The experience of getting to do this as a parent on this side—it's gratifying and humbling to know there's people who are going to help you."

This is the 28th annual holiday Child Spree that the Rotary Club of SLO de Tolosa puts on.

“We work with all the elementary schools in SLO and the counselors to help us identify kids in need,” said Geoff Straw, event coordinator.

Nearly 100 kids and 120 volunteers shopped around inside Kohl's on Saturday.

“We pair each kid with a shopper who shops for clothes and pants and they get 120 dollars to shop and it's our way to give back to kids during the holidays,” Erin Hoffman, president of Rotary Club of SLO de Tolosa said.

This is Bream's 9th event behind the counter and she says she will continue to volunteer for many years to come.

The Rotary Club of SLO de Tolosa launched the Child Spree program in 1996. Since then, they have provided nearly 2,8000 local students with much-needed clothing and nearly $250,000 worth of donations.