29-year-old Michael Saffold identified as pedestrian killed by car on Hwy 101

The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the pedestrian decedent from the traffic collision on Friday, November 11 on Highway 101 as 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 17, 2022
The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the pedestrian decedent from the traffic collision on Friday, November 11 on Highway 101 as 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta.

Saffold died after being struck while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early that morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the incident at 1:50 a.m., and they pronounced Saffold dead at the scene.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the highway, between the Patterson and Fairview Avenue entrances.

The northbound lanes closed following the accident.

