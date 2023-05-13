2nd annual AAPI SLO Festival returns

The second annual AAPI SLO Festival returned this weekend.

Community members were invited to join this special festival on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the SLO Public Market located at 3845 S. Higuera St.

Event organizers say this festival is a celebration of Asian-American Pacific Islander culture.

"I think one of the things we want to make sure we do is give, especially college students and high school students, a chance to experience the full community here, because a lot of times if they don't see themselves represented in the community, they're less likely to stay," Mia Shin and Kaela Lee, AAPI SLO co-founders told KSBY. "So by bringing together high school students, college students, long-standing community members, we're hoping to create this space of belonging for them."

Attendees were able to support local AAPI businesses including delicious food; beautiful art and jewelry; and performances.