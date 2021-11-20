2nd annual "Trail of Lights" returning to Atascadero on Dec. 6

Atascadero's "Trail of Lights" is here to stay. The holiday lighting tour map aims to show the community exactly where the best decorated homes are during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Last year was the "Trail of Lights" first year in full swing, giving local residents and businesses the opportunity to show off their homes and storefronts.

The City of Atascadero says it is a way for families to enjoy a safe and fun holiday activity and check out all the outdoors lights this season.

The deadline to register to have your house or business be part of the "Trail of Lights Tour Map" is Dec. 6 at midnight. Those interested in being part of the holiday fun can register here. Registration is free.

A photo if your decorations is required when you register if you want to be part of the Lighting Contest. The contest includes winning categories such as Best Use of Theme, Most Creative Light Display, and Best Overall Light Display. The City says winners will receive gift cards to local businesses for 1st and 2nd place.

The trail begins on Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every night.

More information on the holiday light tour and the Lighting Contest rules, go to www.visitatascadero.com/trailoflights .