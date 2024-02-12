2nd landslide in one week along Highway 1 Big Sur coast

Caltrans is responding to another landslide that occurred over the weekend on Highway 1 just south of the Big Creek Bridge at PM 27.8.

This latest slide is larger than the slide which occurred earlier this week with both slides located within the perimeter of the existing closure. This newest slide has covered Highway 1 and has spilled onto the slope below the highway. It is not known if there is any damage to the highway.

As a result of these two new slides that have occurred in the past three days, the closure of Highway 1, previously located on each side of Paul’s Slide at Post Mile 22.0, is now located 1.7 miles north of the Big Creek Bridge at Post Mile 29.7 on the north end and one mile north of Kirk Creek Campground at Post Mile 19.9 on the south end. There is no estimated time for re-opening this section of the highway.

Highway 1 remains open for travel from the Monterey, Carmel area to six miles south of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and from the Cambria, San Simeon area north, to just north of Kirk Creek Campground.