2nd night of Santa Maria Elks Rodeo wraps up

Night 2 of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo wrapped up on Friday night.

Crowds made their way out to the rodeo for the entertainment, music, and competition Friday.

KSBY spoke with event attendees, who say the event also helps bring exposure to local business on the Central Coast, while allowing them to connect with the communities that come out to enjoy the rodeo experience.

“For us, we are a mobile business and don't have a brick-and-mortar shop, but it works out great for us, because we just set up. Everyone comes and buys their hats, we have a large selection for everybody, and they can just choose what they want,” said Christina Perez, of Deer Creek Hats.

“You get a lot of exposure. It is a great meeting place, people you've met before can come and check out your products, you meet new people, you meet family and friends, you get it all here,” said Bob Frias, of JD Fabrications.

KSBY will be broadcasting the parade live tomorrow on the CW.

The parade begins at 9:00 a.m. and will include a complete broadcast of the parade entries.

The parade will be rebroadcasted on KSBY, Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

