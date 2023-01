A new probation department building is coming to San Luis Obispo.

The new facility will be approximately 30,000 square-feet and located near the current facility, referred to as Casa Loma, on Bishop Street in San Luis Obispo.

It will replace the probation department's main office.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the award of $33.2 million to fund the project, which is expected to break ground in early 2024.