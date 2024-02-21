3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Paso Robles Wednesday morning

The US Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake near the San Luis Obispo/Montery County line Wednesday morning.

The quake occurred at 6:01 a.m. Wednesday Morning 4 KM SSE of Parkfeild at a depth of 8.6 KM.

This is almost directly north of Shandon and about 17 miles NE of Paso Robles.

More information can be found here!

You can also visit that link to make an official report of what you felt to the USGS. This helps scientists to diagnose the earthquake and any potential concerns it poses.