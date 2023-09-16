3 arrested, 16 cited at Santa Maria DUI checkpoint

Santa Maria police arrested three drivers on suspicion of DUI at a DUI checkpoint Friday night.

The checkpoint was held in the 100 block of South Broadway from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

A total of 109 vehicles were screened.

Sixteen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

