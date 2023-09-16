Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 arrested, 16 cited at Santa Maria DUI checkpoint

Santa Maria police
KSBY
Santa Maria police
Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 11:41:36-04

Santa Maria police arrested three drivers on suspicion of DUI at a DUI checkpoint Friday night.

The checkpoint was held in the 100 block of South Broadway from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

A total of 109 vehicles were screened.

Sixteen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg