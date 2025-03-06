3 arrests following 6-month-long drug investigation in Atascadero

Atascadero police arrested three people as part of a six-month-long drug sales investigation.

Police say they served three search warrants on Wednesday, March 5, at the suspects’ homes and a local business where they work. The warrants were served in the 5500 block of Traffic Way, the 700 block of Creston Road and at Outlaws Bar and Casino.

Officers seized 13.8 ounces of cocaine and more than $28,000 in cash, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Elias Contreras, 29, of Paso Robles and Justin Hall, 31, of Atascadero were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, sales and transportation of a controlled substance, and criminal conspiracy.

Chelsea Deperna, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with two prior convictions.

The Paso Robles Police Department and California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control assisted the Atascadero Police Department with the service of the search warrants.