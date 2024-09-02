Watch Now
3 drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department said in a press release Sunday that a DUI checkpoint led to the arrest of 3 drivers on the suspicion of DUI on Aug. 31.

Police also cited 5 drivers for having an unlicensed vehicle or for having a suspended or revoked license.

The arrests and citations were made between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday, during which officials say that 292 drivers were screened along the 200 block of North Blosser Rd. in Santa Maria.

Drivers receiving a first-time DUI charge face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to SMPD.

Officials say there will be more DUI and driver's license checkpoints held in the next few months.

