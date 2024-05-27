3 in custody following reported shooting in Paso Robles

Three people were taken into custody following a reported shooting in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles police say officers were called to a local hospital on Sunday after a person, whose age was not released, came in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was reluctant to provide a statement but add that they believe he was in the area of 34th and Spring Street based on information provided by family members.

Officers say other information suggested the shooting happened at an apartment on the 3500 block of Spring Street.

“A search warrant was executed, and further evidence was located within the residence, including a loaded firearm,” according to a police press release.

A female and two males were reportedly taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Rickerd at (805) 237-6464 or mrickerd@prcity.com.