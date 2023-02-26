3 injured in 8-vehicle, semi-truck crash along Hwy 154

(UPDATE 8:46 a.m.)- Santa Barbara County officials say the crash was a result of three different accidents on the bridge due to icy conditions.

Fire officials say an elderly man with moderate injuries required extrication and two pregnant women were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Fire officials say the highway will be closed for an unknown duration.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a crash along Highway 154 Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. along the Cold Spring Bridge.

When fire officials arrived, they found icy road conditions lead to an 8-vehicle crash including a semi-truck.

As of 8:15 a.m., the roadway was completely blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

Fire officials say at least three people were injured with some extrication required.