Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 injured in 8-vehicle, semi-truck crash along Hwy 154

hwy 154 crash cold springs bridge.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire
hwy 154 crash cold springs bridge.jpg
Posted at 8:20 AM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 11:51:22-05

(UPDATE 8:46 a.m.)- Santa Barbara County officials say the crash was a result of three different accidents on the bridge due to icy conditions.

Fire officials say an elderly man with moderate injuries required extrication and two pregnant women were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Fire officials say the highway will be closed for an unknown duration.
___
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a crash along Highway 154 Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. along the Cold Spring Bridge.

When fire officials arrived, they found icy road conditions lead to an 8-vehicle crash including a semi-truck.

As of 8:15 a.m., the roadway was completely blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

Fire officials say at least three people were injured with some extrication required.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg