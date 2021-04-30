Watch
3 injured in crash involving big rig and Prius in Santa Maria

KSBY
Firefighters at the scene of a crash involving a big rig and a Toyota Prius on Betteravia Rd. in Santa Maria on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:12:51-04

Three people were hurt when a big rig collided with a Toyota Prius Friday morning in Santa Maria.

It happened at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Betteravia and Telephone roads.

According to the California Highway Patrol, witnesses said the Prius was headed eastbound on Betteravia and the truck was headed westbound when the driver of the Prius made a U-turn in front of the big rig which could not stop in time to avoid a collision.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say heavy extrication was required to remove the people from the wrecked Prius. All three reportedly suffered moderate injuries.

The truck was hauling a load of dirt and gravel which spilled onto the roadway.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
