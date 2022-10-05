Watch Now
3 injured in crash on Highway 246 near Buellton

Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
A two-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 246 near Buellton Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05

First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday in an area referred to as Buellton Flats.

The California Highway Patrol says a car stopped along the highway pulled out in an attempt to make a U-turn, clipping a Honda CRV, causing it to crash into a tree.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the driver of the CRV was given bystander CPR and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. A passenger in the vehicle reportedly suffered moderate injuries.

Fire officials say the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

Caltrans reports the highway is open but traffic is moving slowly through the area.

