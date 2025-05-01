3 injured in head-on crash on Highway 154

A head-on crash closed a portion of Highway 154 in both directions Thursday morning.

It happened at around 6:53 a.m. north of San Antonio Creek near Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a pickup truck and small SUV were involved.

One person had to be pulled from one of the vehicles and suffered critical injuries, according to fire officials. Two other people were reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

All were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

No word on the cause or when the highway may reopen. The California Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to use Highway 101 and avoid Highway 154 until the road has reopened.

