Three people were injured in a crash near Santa Maria on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Telephone Rd. and E. Clark Ave.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a car.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and one person had minor injuries.

The roadway was cleared by 3:50 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.