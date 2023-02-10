3 people hurt in suspected DUI crash

Three people were injured in a suspected DUI crash Friday morning on Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita.

It happened at about 7:50 a.m. near Goldie Ln.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old man from Santa Maria was driving westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve in the road and hit two trees before going down an embankment.

The driver and one of his four passengers reportedly suffered major injuries. Another passenger had minor injuries.

The CHP says the driver, identified as Luis H. Montesinos, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.