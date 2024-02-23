3 people injured in head-on crash on Highway 166

Three people were injured in a head-on crash that shut down Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Friday.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Cottonwood Canyon Road.

A helicopter was called in to take some of the injured patients to the hospital.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, one male and one female suffered major injuries and were flown to Marian Regional Medical Center. Another female suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Highway 166 was closed in both directions while the helicopter was at the scene, but as of 3:25 p.m., all lanes were open.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.