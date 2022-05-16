3 SLO Co. breweries offering deals during Craft Beer Week

It’s Craft Beer Week and some San Luis Obispo County breweries are offering discounts to celebrate.

SLO CAL is partnering with Wild Fields Brewhouse, California Coast Beer Company and Central Coast Brewing Company for various specials.

Monday, pints are $2 off at Wild Fields Brewhouse on El Camino Real in Atascadero and all appetizers are half off.

Wednesday is two for the price of one on pints and flights at California Coast Beer Company on Railroad Street in Paso Robles.

Thursday, Central Coast Brewing Company on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo is offering $2 off pints and half off appetizers.

American Craft Beer Week runs from May 16 to 22 and is designed to encourage people to drink outside their comfort zone, try new things and "celebrate the creativity of small and independent breweries that have turned the beer world on its ear,” according to craftbeer.com.

