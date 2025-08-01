3 stabbed along State Street in Santa Barbara overnight

Santa Barbara police are investigating after officers say three people were stabbed along State Street overnight.

Officers on foot patrol early Friday morning for Fiesta were flagged down by someone at around 12:23 a.m. to report a man with a knife along the 500 block of State Street, police said.

Police say officers found one stabbing victim on the ground before locating two others nearby.

All three people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. State Street in the area was blocked off as police conducted their investigation.



Police say based on their investigation so far, they believe the incident is isolated and there’s no further threat to the community.

No other information was available. Police have not announced whether any suspects have been identified or arrests made but are asking anyone who saw the stabbings or has photos, videos or other information to aid police in their investigation to contact the department at (805) 882-8900.