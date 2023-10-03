3 teens arrested on suspicion of robbing other kids in Arroyo Grande

Three 17-year-olds from Arroyo Grande are facing charges after police say they robbed four other kids.

The incident was reported at about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Arroyo Grande police say officers responded to the area of N. Courtland Ave. and E. Grand Ave. for a report that three suspects had robbed the four juveniles and assaulted two of them in the process.

A short time later, an officer reportedly spotted three teens matching the suspects' description in the area of Oak Park Blvd. and Grand Ave.

Police say the three suspects ran from the officer. Two were caught and arrested a short distance away. The third got away but police say they were able to identify and later arrest the teen.

The teens face charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and obstructing a peace officer.

Two of the three suspects are reportedly already on juvenile probation.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this incident and they ask anyone with further information to contact Officer Black at (805) 473-5110.