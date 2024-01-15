3 varsity Nipomo High School cheerleaders performed in the London New Year's Day parade

Three varsity Nipomo High School cheerleaders represented Varsity Spirit in the London New Year's Day parade.

Caitlyn Schafer, Addisyn Tejada, and Katie Szlauko performed from Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024.

Cheerleaders, dancers, and drum majors who are invited to perform at the London New Year's Day parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit Summer camps across the country.

Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

Congratulations Caitlyn, Addisyn and Katie for representing the Central Coast overseas!