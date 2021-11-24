3-vehicle crash slows traffic through San Luis Obispo

A three-vehicle crash was causing a traffic backup through San Luis Obispo early Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 4:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at Los Osos Valley Road.

The southbound fast lane was blocked but traffic in both directions was being affected.

Tuesday was expected to be one of the busiest travel days of Thanksgiving week. Nearly 4 million Southern Californians are expected to hit the road for the holiday, according to AAA.

At about 5:20 p.m., a second crash was reported in San Luis Obispo on southbound Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Street offramp. As many as five vehicles were involved with the #2 lane blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.