3-year-old chihuahua, Luca, looking for forever home

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society that is available for adoption. This week it is 3-year-old chihuahua Luca’s turn in the spotlight.

Luca has been at the shelter for a few months looking for a family. He is most content when with the ones he loves, ideally snuggling on a lap. He has lots of energy and is a little shy at first but warms up fast.

Woods Humane Society

He has all the energy and personality chihuahuas are known for plus he is crate-trained and has lived with cats previously. He will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

If you are looking for a pet before Valentine's Day, Woods Humane Society is running a promotion where all adult pets are only $14 dollars.