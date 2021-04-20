30-year-old arrested on suspicion of drug and gun charges in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police arrested a 30-year-old on suspicion of possessing narcotics and a replica firearm on Saturday night.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, an officer was on patrol in the area of 200 N. Quarantina Street when they noticed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

Police say that during a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name to the officer. After further investigation, the driver revealed his name as Alejandro Alvarez, a 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident. Police say Alvarez was also driving on an expired driver’s license.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found drug paraphernalia, live ammunition, credit cards that didn’t belong to him, and a large amount of money.

Then, Santa Barbara Police Department’s K-9 alerted to the potential of more narcotics inside the vehicle. Searching further, officers discovered heroin, a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, a stun gun, and a replica firearm.

The Santa Barbara resident was taken into custody and was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of narcotics, possession of a stun gun, possession of ammunition, and false identification to a peace officer. Alvarez is currently being held on $35,000 bail.