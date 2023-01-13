300K gallons of sewage from Templeton released into Salinas River

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials report 300,000 gallons of treated sewage was released into the Salinas River.

Health officials say heavy rain caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant ultimately releasing the sewage into the river.

The Salinas River flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.

Health officials say the release occurred on Monday at approximately 2,000 feet south of Vineyard Drive-Main Street intersection. The spill started at 2:45 PM and stopped at 5:45 PM..

Health officials advise the public to avoid contact with flood water, ocean water, creeks, and lakes during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms like the one seen this week.

Contact with stormwater while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea. Anyone who inadvertently has contact with these waters during this time should monitor for symptoms and contact their doctor if symptoms persist or are moderate to severe.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.