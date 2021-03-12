$300K worth of equipment stolen from Morro Bay construction site

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site in Morro Bay, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Two construction sites were reportedly targeted by burglars in the early morning hours on Thursday, March 11.

Police say at the construction site in the 500 block of South Bay Boulevard, where crews are building the city's new water reclamation facility, several storage containers were burglarized with approximately $300,000 worth of commercial equipment reported stolen.

At the nearby construction site in the 1300 block of Quintana Road, police say additional storage containers were broken into and several large, heavy items were taken.

Police say the burglaries happened between 7 p.m. on March 10 and 4 a.m. on March 11.

There is no suspect description at this time, but police believe the getaway vehicle to be a heavy-duty or commercial-type truck.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.