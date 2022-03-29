32 people contacted in Santa Barbara Co. probation check operation

A countywide wellness check operation was launched by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department in coordination with the District Attorney's office on March 25, according to a press release by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

Thirty-seven locations were inspected along with 32 contacts made in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Orcutt, Lompoc, and Goleta.

The operation, titled Operation Safe at Home, targeted people who are on active probation, post-release community supervision, or are pretrial clients.

Specifically, the operation focused on clients who lived with children, victims or vulnerable adults.

Wellness checks assess the living conditions of people on parole and examine the needs of the client and their families.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department said in the release that of the 32 checks, no one was arrested.

