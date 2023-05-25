34 cadets graduate from Allan Hancock EMS academy

Nearly three dozen cadets are now trained to provide basic life-saving skills after graduating from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services Academy.
The 34 cadets took part in 16 weeks of field and classroom instruction prior to Thursday’s graduation ceremony at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
They’ve also passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians EMTs.
“During their time at the academy, the cadets learned critical skills such as patient handling and moving, emergency vehicle driving and more. Much of the training was hands-on and utilized the state-of-the-art equipment and technology available at the PSTC,” according to a press release from the college. They also trained in an EMS simulation lab at Hancock, giving the student an opportunity to practice treating a patient while in a moving vehicle.
The recent graduates are:
Zachary Adam
Ethan Arebalo
Jerry Barajas Reynoso
Colin Campbell
Brendan Cavaletto
Gerardo Colores
Steven Cruz
Jesse De Bone
Adrian De Luna
Christian Garcia
Armando Gomez
Andres Gonzalez
Alan Gudino
Noah Harber-Alarcon
Erza Horvath
Annika Jensen
Aidan Lange
Jovany Lucatero
Daniel McKinley
Giselle Mendez
Micah Moore
Raymond Ochoa
Francisco Ojeda
Jonathan Ordonez
Dennis Perea
Luke Potter
Jordan Raffanello
Dulce Ramirez,-Suarez
Daniel Ramos
Crystal Raposo
Wesley Van Der Linden
Gustavo Vasquez
Eric Vera
Ean Weaver
Allan Hancock’s commencement ceremony takes place Friday at 10:30 a.m. on the football field at the Santa Maria campus.