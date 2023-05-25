34 cadets graduate from Allan Hancock EMS academy

Nearly three dozen cadets are now trained to provide basic life-saving skills after graduating from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services Academy.

The 34 cadets took part in 16 weeks of field and classroom instruction prior to Thursday’s graduation ceremony at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

They’ve also passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians EMTs.

“During their time at the academy, the cadets learned critical skills such as patient handling and moving, emergency vehicle driving and more. Much of the training was hands-on and utilized the state-of-the-art equipment and technology available at the PSTC,” according to a press release from the college. They also trained in an EMS simulation lab at Hancock, giving the student an opportunity to practice treating a patient while in a moving vehicle.

The recent graduates are:

Zachary Adam

Ethan Arebalo

Jerry Barajas Reynoso

Colin Campbell

Brendan Cavaletto

Gerardo Colores

Steven Cruz

Jesse De Bone

Adrian De Luna

Christian Garcia

Armando Gomez

Andres Gonzalez

Alan Gudino

Noah Harber-Alarcon

Erza Horvath

Annika Jensen

Aidan Lange

Jovany Lucatero

Daniel McKinley

Giselle Mendez

Micah Moore

Raymond Ochoa

Francisco Ojeda

Jonathan Ordonez

Dennis Perea

Luke Potter

Jordan Raffanello

Dulce Ramirez,-Suarez

Daniel Ramos

Crystal Raposo

Wesley Van Der Linden

Gustavo Vasquez

Eric Vera

Ean Weaver

Allan Hancock’s commencement ceremony takes place Friday at 10:30 a.m. on the football field at the Santa Maria campus.