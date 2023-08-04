36 livestock donated to SLO Food Bank through Mid-State Fair live auction

Thirty-six livestock were donated to the SLO Food Bank through the California Mid-State Fair live auction and partner stakeholders, part of the food bank’s community-driven initiative, the organization announced Thursday.

The Woods-Claeyssens Foundation, described by a food bank spokesperson as a significant, longtime supporter of hunger-relief efforts, donated $100,000 to the food bank so the organization could purchase 4-H and FFA locally raised livestock.

(FFA is the rebrand of Future Farmers of America. 4-H is a nonprofit youth organization traditionally focused on agriculture.)

SLO Food Bank purchased 22 heads of steer during the live auction using the donated funds.

Nine additional steer and five hogs were donated to SLO Food Bank during the auction by other livestock buyers, who had heard about the food bank’s needs and mission from event organizers and auctioneers, the spokesperson said, bringing the total to 31 steer and five hogs.

Joe Simonin, who is a former board chair and current member of the SLO Food Bank board of directors, served as the organization’s proxy bidder and “passionate advocate.” He and his family donated five hogs.

The cost of processing the livestock and the coordination of logistics were handled for the food bank, as well, thanks to Central Valley Meat, Harris Ranch Beef, and Templeton and Visalia Livestock Market.

"The outpouring of support from The Wood Claeyssens Foundation, Central Valley Meat/Harris Ranch Beef, the Visalia Livestock Market as well as the Simonin family and the individuals and businesses who contributed, is nothing short of extraordinary,” SLO Food Bank CEO Garret Olson said. “This inspiring display of local kindness underscores the strength of our community in addressing the urgent issue of hunger in SLO County. We are proud to be the caring conduits of high quality, locally grown food coming to the aid of our local neighbors.”