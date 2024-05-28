37-acre grass fire stopped near New Cuyama

A grass fire that grew to nearly 40 acres in the New Cuyama area was stopped Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said in a post on X a fire broke out about a ½-mile west of New Cuyama. The fire grew to 37 acres before forward progress was stopped at 2:59 p.m., he said.

County fire officials were assisted by Cal Fire and United States Forest Service firefighters who responded from a previous spot fire caused by a down power line.

Two local water tenders and a grader assisted before fire officials arrived.