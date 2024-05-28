Watch Now
37-acre grass fire stopped near New Cuyama

Fire officials said forward progress was stopped around 3 p.m. Monday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Posted at 6:13 PM, May 27, 2024

A grass fire that grew to nearly 40 acres in the New Cuyama area was stopped Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said in a post on X a fire broke out about a ½-mile west of New Cuyama. The fire grew to 37 acres before forward progress was stopped at 2:59 p.m., he said.

County fire officials were assisted by Cal Fire and United States Forest Service firefighters who responded from a previous spot fire caused by a down power line.

Two local water tenders and a grader assisted before fire officials arrived.

