37th annual Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show

The Classic at Pismo Beach car show is underway for its 37th annual event with over 800 cars expected to be shown at the event.

Dan Brannick who is visiting from Fresno had this to say about the event. “We come down every year for the Pismo Car Show. We've been coming for my friend and for over 15 years and we wouldn't miss it. We're car guys. We enjoy cars.”

The event, however, has caused some road closures, Chris Trimble the pismo beach police commander told us what is closed for the weekend.

“The entire length of Price Street to Bay from Hinds will be closed for cars in the car show and the entire length of Pomeroy down to the pier parking lot be closed for the car show as well. There are some side streets like Cypress small sections of Cypress and a small section of Hinds will also be closed.”

Tremble also urged people going to the event to come early because of the lack of parking. "Get here early. There isn't a lot of parking available with the amount of cars that they have to show.”

The Pismo Beach Police Department has assistance for the weekend from Arroyo Grande PD and Grover Beach PD.