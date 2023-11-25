37th annual Paso Robles tree-lighting ceremony honors those affected by cancer

A special tree-lighting ceremoney in Paso Robles not only got residents into the holiday spirit, but honored those affected by cancer as well.

This 37-year tradition took place in the city's Downtown Park

Thousands of residents and visitors in Paso Robles were treated to a display of lights this holiday season at the annual downtown tree lighting ceremony.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Cancer Support Community California Central Coast and the organization has been a part of the ceremony for 12 years.

The event raises funds and awareness for cancer survivors throughout the community.

“This is to welcome the season in. This is to support cancer survivors,” said Sharon Foster, Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association Ambassador. “It goes to a good cause. It brings awareness but most importantly it brings people together.”

It also honors those lost to the disease and shines a light on the organization’s mission, "That no one faces cancer alone.”

Abigail Nowell, a Paso Robles resident, tells me that this is her first time visiting the ceremony at Downtown City Park.

“My mom had breast cancer and so that’s a huge thing for me so that’s amazing that that’s what it goes for,” said Nowell.

For other participants, the event gives them the opportunity to connect with their families and the community.

“It’s one of the most fun times of the season. What brought me here is the beautiful lights and being able to just come together with the family,” said Geovani Rendon, Paso Robles resident.

“We moved here 8 years ago and this has become a really fun family tradition for us,” said Karen Ritchey, Paso Robles resident. “It brings the whole community together and we get to celebrate Christmas in a very special way.”

Officials say it takes nearly a year to plan and prepare for the tree-lighting ceremony.

Norma Moye, the executive director for the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association says she was happy to see hundreds of smiles as she looked out at the crowd.

“It makes me so happy I want to cry because the world is not very happy right now but we’re trying to make it happy, and you got to love everybody and be happy no matter what,” said Moye.

The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast is currently accepting donations that go towards programs and services that help those in our community facing cancer.