2k-plus PG&E customers without power in SLO County

UPDATE (10:34 a.m.) - As of 10:34 a.m., 1,700 customers were still without power in northern San Luis Obispo County but power had been restored to all but 925 customers in the San Luis Obispo.

PG&E was still targeting 12:30 p.m. for full restoration.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: Power outages in Atascadero, Creston and down to San Luis Obispo were impacting more than 3,000 PG&E customers Sunday morning.

The first outage in the northern part of the county was reported around 6:15 a.m. As of 9:24 a.m., 1,700 customers were reportedly impacted and restoration was estimated by 12:30 p.m.

The second outage at the same time in the San Luis Obispo area was impacting more than 1,400 customers by 9:26 a.m. and had the same 12:30 p.m. estimated restoration time, according to PG&E.

Crews are assessing the cause.

