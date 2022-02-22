Watch
3rd phase of Orcutt Rd. roundabout project delayed until March 7

Posted at 1:11 PM, Feb 22, 2022
Due to scheduling delays, the third phase of the Tank Farm and Orcutt Road roundabout project will not begin until March 7, instead of on Tuesday, February 22.

During construction, a portion of Orcutt Road north of the Tank Farm Road intersection will be closed to traffic for around two and a half months.

The installation of the roundabout has been a priority for the City of San Luis Obispo, as part of their “roundabouts first” policy.

Construction will be done from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, but the segment of Orcutt Road will be closed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the duration of phase three.

Nighttime construction might take place on weekdays from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. as needed.

Tank Farm Road has been closed since September due to the project, but will be reopened to provide access to the Islay Hill Playground parking lot.

More information on the project can be found at the city of San Luis Obispo website.

