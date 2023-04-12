4,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout released to Cachuma Lake ahead of Annual Fish Derby

The County of Santa Barbara officials released 4,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout into Cachuma Lake ahead of the annual Fish Derby.

The fish arrived Monday and ranged in size from half-pound "catchable" fish to eight-pound trophies, officials said. They came from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms at Paynes Creek in Tehama County.

The latest delivery arrived just in time for the 26th Annual Fish Derby, which will take place Saturday to Sunday, April 15-16.

Officials said the Fish Derby is a fundraiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a non-profit organization that focuses on the education, enjoyment and protection of the Cachuma Lake area.

More than $5000 in cash prizes will be awarded.

The registration fee before Thursday, April 13, is $40.

Registration on-site from Friday to Sunday costs $45 while registration for children ages between 4 and 15 is $10.

Click here for more information on the Fish Derby.