4.7 magnitude quake shakes North Coast of San Luis Obispo County

earthquake.usgs.gov
Screenshot of USGS map of 4.7 earthquake
Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 25, 2021
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled northwest San Luis Obispo County on Monday afternoon.

It was reported at 4:42 p.m. north of San Simeon, near the Monterey County line.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred about 20 miles from Cambria.

A 3.6 magnitude aftershock followed the initial quake at 4:49 p.m. and another 1.9 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 5:02 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. KSBY News has a crew headed to the area.

