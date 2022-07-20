$4 million in federal funding could come to SLO County for local projects

More than $4 million in federal funding could be on the way to San Luis Obispo County for several major infrastructure projects, Rep. Salud Carbajal announced Wednesday.

The funding was written into federal funding bills drafted and passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Next, the bills are headed to the Senate for approval.

If approved, the funds will go to three major projects in the county, in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay.

"With these funds, we will be able to make critical upgrades to our roads and highway, bridges and piers to keep commerce and people moving smoothly throughout our region," Carbajal said in a release.

$2,065,000 is included to help improve the interchange between Hwy 101 and Prado Rd. The money will help cover construction costs for a bridge crossing the highway. Other improvements include new on- and off-ramps, merging lanes and new sidewalks and bike lanes for Prado Rd.

$500,000 will go to improve the Swinging Bridge in Arroyo Grande.

$1,500,000 is slated for replacements and upgrades to Morro Bay's North T-Pier. The pier is used by the fishing industry, the Coast Guard, tourists and locals. The upgrades will improve the pier's safety.